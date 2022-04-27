Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target to $69.00

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 81.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.60. Calix has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. Calix had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 35.09%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

About Calix (Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.