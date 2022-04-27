Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been given a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from €60.00 ($64.52) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($50.38).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at €34.86 ($37.48) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €39.86. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($23.06).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.