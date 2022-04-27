JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. MKM Partners raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James downgraded JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.95.

NASDAQ:JBLU traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.57. 22,726,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,881,467. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.39.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

