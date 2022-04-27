John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.00-$5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.77. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE JBT traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. 148,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $138.51.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.84%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

