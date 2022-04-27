John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $572.24-$582.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.38 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.40.

JBT traded down $6.28 on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,359. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.39 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 18.38%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.84%.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $32,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,128,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

