John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 1,340.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,470. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.
John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
