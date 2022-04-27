John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 1,340.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

John Hancock Investors Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,470. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $350,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Investors Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $891,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in John Hancock Investors Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 25,263 shares during the last quarter. 23.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

