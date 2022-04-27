John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Menzies plc (OTCMKTS:MZTLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 100,000.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 333.7 days.

Shares of MZTLF stock remained flat at $$7.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. John Menzies has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $7.60.

John Menzies Company Profile (Get Rating)

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

