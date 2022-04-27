Johnson Controls International (JCI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Johnson Controls International has set its Q2 guidance at $0.62-0.64 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.22-3.32 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Barclays cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.