JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €150.00 Price Target for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($161.29) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s current price.

ML has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($187.10) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($160.22) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €161.56 ($173.72).

Shares of EPA ML opened at €114.55 ($123.17) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €120.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €134.19. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($140.70).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

