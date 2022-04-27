JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €44.00 Price Target

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €44.00 ($47.31) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.10 ($56.02) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($38.71) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.90 ($47.20).

ETR:DWS opened at €31.54 ($33.91) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €32.87 and a 200 day moving average of €35.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €27.66 ($29.74) and a 1-year high of €41.88 ($45.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

