JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to Neutral

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $51.50 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $64.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 41,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.