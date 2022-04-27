Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.11% from the company’s previous close.

LON JLP opened at GBX 15.06 ($0.19) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.95. The stock has a market cap of £397.81 million and a PE ratio of 12.55. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

About Jubilee Metals Group (Get Rating)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.