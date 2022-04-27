Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-0.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.205-1.305 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Juniper Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

NYSE:JNPR traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,714. Juniper Networks has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $96,996.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $190,147.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,361 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,091 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,538,000 after purchasing an additional 487,563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 113,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

