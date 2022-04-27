Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.02 million to $20.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $33.23 million, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $46.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.25). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 1,268.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS.

KALA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kala Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.81.

KALA stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $113,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary mucus penetrating particles technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in clinical development stage for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects; EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

