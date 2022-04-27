Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kamada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67. Kamada has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.24 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Kamada by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,284,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 362,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 208,549 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kamada in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kamada in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to AATD, KAMRAB/KEDRAB a plasma-derived hyper- immunoglobulin for prophylactic treatment against rabies infection.

