Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 670 ($8.54) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.54% from the company’s previous close.
LON:KMR opened at GBX 498 ($6.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £472.71 million and a PE ratio of 5.61. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.91 ($5.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.79). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 461.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 444.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.
