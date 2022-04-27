Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR) Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 500 ($6.37) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 461.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 444.66. The stock has a market cap of £474.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. Kenmare Resources has a fifty-two week low of GBX 401.91 ($5.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 533 ($6.79). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.54) target price on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

