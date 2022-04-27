Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 73.39% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $562,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 257,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 113,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter valued at $2,523,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

