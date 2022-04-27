Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PPRUY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($870.97) to €785.00 ($844.09) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $604.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

