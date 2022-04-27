KeyCorp Comments on JFrog Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of JFrog in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for JFrog’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FROG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -33.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in JFrog by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $343,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $137,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224 in the last quarter. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.