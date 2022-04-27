KeyCorp Trims Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Target Price to $150.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at KeyCorp from $183.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.11.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.42. Entegris has a 52 week low of $101.16 and a 52 week high of $158.00.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,236,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,207,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 9.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,989,000 after acquiring an additional 191,975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.