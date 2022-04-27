KeyCorp Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Nordson in a report released on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.40.

Shares of NDSN opened at $214.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45. Nordson has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth $575,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordson by 4.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 133.1% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

