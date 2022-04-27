KeyCorp Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordson’s FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.40.

Nordson stock opened at $214.37 on Wednesday. Nordson has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 47,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nordson by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nordson by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Nordson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nordson by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.09%.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.