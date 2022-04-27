Kimball International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

Kimball International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. Kimball International has a dividend payout ratio of 52.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Shares of KBAL stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.72. 171,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70. The stock has a market cap of $284.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kimball International has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86.

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball International had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $151.40 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBAL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 193,981 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 141,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 31,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.