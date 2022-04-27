Kimco Realty Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIM-PG) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Kimco Realty Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIM-PG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
