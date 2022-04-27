Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KIM. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

NYSE KIM traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,481,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,174,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.89.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kimco Realty will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,140,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632,139 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,617,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 245,905 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.