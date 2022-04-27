Kinross Gold Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KGC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.58.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 435,736 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 198,241 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,630 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

