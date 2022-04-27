Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Insiders have sold a total of 53,003 shares of company stock worth $372,110 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.33. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.32 and a 1 year high of C$10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.28.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.07%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

