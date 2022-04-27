Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

NYSE KGC traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,155,566. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.81.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,069 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,036,000 after purchasing an additional 357,245 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,970 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 193,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

