Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.200-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average of $55.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $44.22 and a 1-year high of $62.29.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.11.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $115,577.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $108,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.