Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.80) and the lowest is ($1.80). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.98) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.56) to ($2.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kodiak Sciences.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KOD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $81.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $149.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

KOD stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 8,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $310.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.92. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 30,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.22 per share, with a total value of $1,725,068.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 598,207 shares of company stock valued at $31,981,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 132.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after buying an additional 157,325 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naÃ¯ve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

