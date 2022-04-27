Kopin (KOPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.
Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.
KOPN opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Kopin has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $10.13.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kopin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.
