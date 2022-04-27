Kopin (KOPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.07% and a negative return on equity of 25.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Get Kopin alerts:

KOPN opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Kopin has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kopin by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kopin by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kopin by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kopin by 33.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kopin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Kopin (Get Rating)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.