Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koppers Holdings Inc., with corporate headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is an integrated global provider of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. Their products and services are used in a variety of niche applications in a diverse range of end-markets, including the railroad, specialty chemical, utility, residential lumber, agriculture, aluminum, steel, rubber and construction industries. Including their joint ventures, the company serve their customers through a comprehensive global manufacturing and distribution network, with facilities located in North America, South America, Australasia, China and Europe. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koppers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.93. Koppers has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.73 million. Koppers had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Koppers will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 3,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Koppers by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Koppers by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Koppers during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

