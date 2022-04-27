KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
KSRYY traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 24,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,517. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.
KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, Visée, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KOSÉ (KSRYY)
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.