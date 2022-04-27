KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 8,200.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KOSÉ from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get KOSÉ alerts:

KSRYY traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $19.45. 24,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,517. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.10.

KOSÉ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Asia and the United States. It provides makeup, skin care, and other products, as well as toiletries, such as shampoos and conditioners. The company offers its cosmetics under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, SEKKISEI MIYABI, INFINITY, Predia, ADDICTION, Paul Stuart, Awake, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, IC.U, PHIL NATURANT, MAIHADA, Visée, FASIO, ELSIA, SportsBeauty, NAILHOLIC, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, KOKUTOUSEI, and GRACE ONE brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.