Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.72. 417,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,917. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KHC. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

