Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNUT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $129,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the third quarter worth $1,165,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNUT opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Krispy Kreme has a 12-month low of $12.63 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

