Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

KRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Kronos Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $282.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,369,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 437,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 279.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 50,071 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 444.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 124,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 101,630 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth $409,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

