Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $460.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KLIC opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.73. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,405,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 129,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,816,000 after buying an additional 59,550 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 413,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,051,000 after buying an additional 38,145 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after buying an additional 31,016 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

