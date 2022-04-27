Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 2,025.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.
Shares of KYOCY stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $67.66.
About Kyocera (Get Rating)
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.