Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 2,025.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of KYOCY stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.11. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $51.82 and a 12 month high of $67.66.

Kyocera ( OTCMKTS:KYOCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Kyocera had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyocera will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

