L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $252.73.

LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of LHX opened at $240.35 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $200.71 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.38 and a 200-day moving average of $230.53.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

