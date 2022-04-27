Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

LKFN traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. 120,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.73. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 40.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Ross sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $188,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,521 shares of company stock valued at $5,719,506. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,294 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 515,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 369,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,971,000 after buying an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

