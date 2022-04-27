Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.500-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $457.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $670.90.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Lam Research by 8.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

