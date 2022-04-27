Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
LARK opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.42.
Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landmark Bancorp (LARK)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.