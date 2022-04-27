Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LARK opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $129.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.73 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $68,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

