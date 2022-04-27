Landstar System (LSTR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR):

4/22/2022 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/22/2022 – Landstar System had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $165.00.

4/14/2022 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/7/2022 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00.

4/5/2022 – Landstar System was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/31/2022 – Landstar System is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Landstar System was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – Landstar System had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $165.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. Landstar System had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

