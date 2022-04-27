Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $167.75.

LSTR opened at $152.94 on Wednesday. Landstar System has a 1 year low of $139.12 and a 1 year high of $188.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.30.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

In related news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,695,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Landstar System in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

