Lantronix (LTRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Lantronix has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.320-$0.400 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.11). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $33.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lantronix to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

In other Lantronix news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 6,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,216.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $82,137.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,412 shares of company stock valued at $157,674 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 17.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Lantronix in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

