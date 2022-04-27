Laredo Petroleum (LPI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $470.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Laredo Petroleum to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $51 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LPI opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.23. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $99.26.

In other news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,112.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,584 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

