Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.70 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth about $17,009,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,597,000.

About Laureate Education (Get Rating)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laureate Education (LAUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.