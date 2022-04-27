Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “
Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. Laureate Education has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.
In related news, CEO Eilif Serck-Hanssen sold 173,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,086,869.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Marcelo Cardoso sold 37,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $463,170.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the 1st quarter worth about $17,009,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,597,000.
About Laureate Education (Get Rating)
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
