LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.09%.

LCNB stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.62. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,955. LCNB has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Get LCNB alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. LCNB’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on LCNB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 466.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.