LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $296,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LegalZoom.com by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZ opened at $14.05 on Wednesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $40.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $142.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About LegalZoom.com (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.